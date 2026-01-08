Assam: Six shops inaugurated in Hojai to promote economic empowerment

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In a significant step towards fostering economic self-reliance among underprivileged families, six new shops were inaugurated in Hojai on Tuesday under the aegis of the newly-registered non-governmental organization, Nathgaon Jeevanjyoti Vikas Samiti. This initiative is designed to uplift six disadvantaged families by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities. The first phase of the project saw the opening of shops for the families of Ritumani Nath, Rudra Kant Nath, Nijara Mudai, Anamika Das, Chandana Debnath, and Khagen Das. The initiative is expected to enhance their financial stability and play a vital role in poverty alleviation within the community. The inauguration ceremony was graced by prominent members of Nathgaon Jeevanjyoti Vikas Samiti, including President Litumani Nath, Secretary Arup Nath Kakati, Deepak Nath, Pradip Nath, Biswajit Nath, Jagannath Nath, Kishore Das, and other office bearers. Social worker Uttam Das from Hojai also attended the event, offering encouragement and support to the beneficiaries. This endeavour not only marks a transformative milestone for the six families involved but also serves as a model of community-driven empowerment. It is anticipated that such initiatives will inspire broader participation and motivate more individuals and organizations to contribute towards the upliftment of marginalized sections of society.

Also Read: 3 deaths in 4 days of 2026 due to human-elephant conflict in Hojai