Assam: Skill development training on hygienic fish processing held in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: As part of the North East Hill (NEH) Programme, the ICAR–Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), Cochin, organized a two-day skill development training programme on Hygienic Handling and Quality Upgradation of Traditional Fishery Products of Assam at the Training Hall of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kamrup, on December 17 and 18.

The programme was conducted in collaboration with KVK, Kamrup, with the objective of providing hands-on training and practical guidance for the production of high-quality traditional fishery products through hygienic and efficient processing methods.

The training focused on quality improvement and hygienic aspects of various value-added fishery products, including fish pickle, dry fish, chutney powder, and fish cutlet. A total of 25 female participants from Kamrup district attended the programme.

The programme was facilitated by Dr Sonmoina Bhuyan, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Kamrup. Technical sessions were conducted by Dr AA Zynudheen, Principal Scientist and Head, Quality Assurance and Management (QAM) Division, Dr KA Martin Xavier, Senior Scientist, and Dr Aneesh P A, Technical Officer, ICAR-CIFT.

