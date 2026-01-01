Assam: Solid Waste Management Project Launched at Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An ambitious scheme for expansion of Solid Waste Management Project (Material Recovery Facility) was launched at Ward No. 1 of Dhenudhara under Gohpur Municipality with funds under Swachhata Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and Tied Funds of 15th Finance Commission on Tuesday by Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah. A sum of one crore nine lakh ten thousand rupees has been earmarked for the non-technical part of the scheme to be built through the MRF project.

Launching the project, MLA Borah said that in the next phase, funds would be allocated by floating a tender again in the technical section. MLA Borah informed the media that under the Asom Mala scheme, the 30-km stretch from the National Highway 15 in Gohpur town to Howajan via Dhenudhara would be expanded into a two-lane road. An amount of Rs 80 crore has been allocated for this, he added.

Further, stating that the initial preparations for the work of the Gohpur-Numaligarh Link Tunnel were going on in full swing, he said that the Prime Minister of India was likely to visit Gohpur in February to lay the foundation stone of the tunnel.

