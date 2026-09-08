Assam: Sonitpur District Magistrate orders Expulsion of Declared Foreigner

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Magistrate of Sonitpur has issued an order for the expulsion of Abdul Rahman, S/o Late Abdul Hamid, resident of Vill-No. 1 Miri Pathar, Khanamukh, PS Chariduar, District Sonitpur, from the territory of Assam, India.

As per the order issued on August 31, 2026, Abdul Rahman has been confirmed to be a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal No. 7th, Tezpur, Balipara, District Sonitpur, vide order dated March 27, 2025, in FT order No. FTDC 1835/2016, pursuant to reference No. TZP (B)/2026/886 dated August 17, 2026, from the Superintendent of Police (B), Tezpur, Sonitpur.

The District Magistrate has ordered Abdul Rahman's expulsion from the territory of Assam, India, within 24 hours of receiving the order, through the Dhubri/Sribhum/South Salmara-Mankachar route.

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