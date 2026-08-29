Assam: Sonitpur Journalists’ Union to Hold Biennial Convention on Sept 18–19

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Sonitpur district committee of the Assam State Journalists’ Union is set to organise its second biennial convention on September 18 and 19, with a two-day programme aimed at strengthening the role of journalism and recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

According to a press release issued by the district committee President Bhupen Kumar Nath and Secretary Amal Nath, the convention will feature a representative session and a meeting to deliberate on various issues concerning journalists and the profession on the opening day.

A special music competition titled ‘Bhorit Sangeet Pratiyogita’ will be organised on the second day in memory of legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

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