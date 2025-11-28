Assam: Sootea AASU Expels One from Primary Membership

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Debasish Bora, an active member of Sootea AASU, who was found involved in passing repulsive and communal comments in public domains as well as public gatherings, was expelled from the primary membership of AASU, informed a press release issued by Asish Saikia, President, and Yochita Ozah, Secretary, of the Sootea regional committee of AASU, on Thursday. The member was also found involved in demanding money from the businessmen of Sootea. The office bearers of Chambers of Commerce, Sootea, brought the matter into the notice of Sootea AASU.

