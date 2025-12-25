Assam: Sootea police recovered stolen car in Itakhola

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A team of Sootea police managed to recover a stolen car within five hours of the report being filed by the victim. According to information, an Alto car bearing registration number AS12R7086 belonging to one Hanif Ali, a resident of Chalia Chapori, was stolen from Bolodunga on Monday while he was attending a cremation ritual. On return, the owner of the car didn’t find his car where he left. Immediately, he informed the matter to the police. A team of Itakhola police under Sootea PS headed by Dhaneswar Das, officer in-charge of Itakhola outpost, managed to recover the stolen car from Chengamari on Monday night.

