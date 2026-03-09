Assam: Sootea Residents Foil Child Abduction Attempt, Miscreant Escapes

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A fresh incident of attempted child-lifting was reported from the southern part of Sootea at around 1 am on Sunday. According to information, a miscreant had made a hole in the wall of one Abdul Rahim (Bhuttu)’s house and tried to pull out a child from the bed. The child, who was in deep sleep, screamed in fright. The elders of the house were woken by the screaming of the minor and tried to catch the child-lifter with the assistance of the local residents but the miscreant managed to flee the site. The local residents then informed the police immediately and accordingly, a team from Sootea PS reached the site. The police however termed the incident as a rumour.

