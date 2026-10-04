Assam: Special Gaon Sabha Proposes Maghuwahola Village Forest in Dhemaji

DHEMAJI: A Special Gaon Sabha was organised at Maghuwahola in Dhemaji by Bordoloni Gaon Panchayat under Machkhowa Development Block, with a proposal to designate 1,044 bighas of grazing land as "Maghuwahola Village Forest".

The community-led proposal envisaged the area as a potential hub for eco-tourism, conservation and sustainable livelihoods. Minister Ranoj Pegu, MP Pradan Baruah, Sissiborgaon MLA Jibon Gogoi, District Commissioner Rahul Suresh Javir and other dignitaries attended the programme.

Participants took a Green Pledge, while resource persons conducted awareness sessions on conservation and biodiversity protection. A street play highlighted human-wildlife coexistence and ecological responsibility.

The gathering focused on community participation in protecting the area's natural resources and promoting sustainable livelihoods, a press release said.

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