Assam: Special Task Force Arrested Suspected Jihadi in Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected jihadi or Islamic fundamentalist extremist on Wednesday. The 21-year-old youth, identified as Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan, was detained from his house at Baldabaldi in Ramnathpur village bordering Mizoram. Fazal is allegedly associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Shahadat- E-Bhatti Network (SBN). Sources said that the STF had arrested three suspected SBN cadres from various parts of the state and, on the basis of their confessions, the team raided the house of Fazal.

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