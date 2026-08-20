Assam: Special Workshop held in Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A special workshop on the Participatory Geographic Information System (PGIS) was held on Wednesday in the Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park. The workshop was organised by Aaranyak, one of the country's leading nature conservation organisations, in collaboration with the authorities of Kaziranga National Park. A total of 20 forest personnel from the Agoratoli and Bokakhat ranges of Kaziranga National Park participated in the workshop, along with 20 participants from various fields, including college students and teachers.

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