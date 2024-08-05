Assam: S.R. Production to launch three songs by Jiten Deka in Rabha language

A Correspondent

Boko: The late Jiten Deka’s three songs were sung by Sabharam Rabha in Rabha language recently, and he officially launched Jiten Dek’s three songs in Rabha language at Boko in Kamrup District on Saturday.

The late Jiten Deka’s timeless song “Mor Shukula Ghora” (ANGI BOKOKAI GORAI in Rabha language) and two other songs have been sung in Rabha language by Sabaram Rabha of Boko.

On this occasion, the wife of the vice president of the RHAC, late Jiten Deka Lekha Deka, executive member of the RHAC, Ramakanta Rabha, president of Boko Press Club, and many other people were present in the launching ceremony held at the Tourism Bunglow in Boko.

Lekha Deka expressed her gratitude and said that this is a great initiative, and now the new generation will understand the feel and lyrics of these songs.

“I have heard Jiten Deka’s songs since my childhood. His songs have melodies that touch the heart, and we keep singing his songs from that time,” expressing gratitude towards the late Jiten Deka.

Rabha also added that the songs are released under the banner of S.R. Production.

The three songs were lyricised by Jiten Deka and Mahendra Bora and translated into Rabha by Madan Rabha. However, the tune is also by Jiten Deka and sung by Sabharam Rabha in the Rabha language. On the other hand, the music arrangement was done by Deep Rajbangshi and coordinator Nandan Kumar Rabha.

Also read: Assam Govt to Introduce Mising, Tiwa, Rabha Languages Till Class V (sentinelassam.com)