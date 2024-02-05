Assam: Sri Sri Mahashivratri Puja and Mela in Sivasagar from March 4

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sri Sri Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela-2024 is set to commence from March 4 to March 9, 2024, in and around the historic Shiv Dol in Sivasagar. A meeting regarding the celebration of Sri Sri Mahashivratri Puja and Mela, which is celebrated every year under the initiative of Sivasagar Dol Development Parishad, was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting, chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner and President of Sivasagar Dol Development Parishad Aditya Vikram Yadav, emphasised the need to ensure all arrangements are in place well in advance for a seamless celebration of Mahashivratri Puja and Mela.

It was informed in the meeting that this time the Sri Sri Mahashivratri Puja and Mela will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, at 5 p.m. on March 4. On the other hand, hundreds of saints and devotees from across the country and abroad will participate in the Sri Sri Mahashivratri Puja and Mela. Besides, like previous years, this year too, various cultural programmes have been organised in the temporary pandal at Dolmukh Chariali in line with the Sri Sri Mahashivratri Puja and Mela. It is also informed that traders from different parts of Assam as well as from several states of India have already contacted the Dol Development Parishad and assured their participation.

General Secretary of the Dol Development Parishad Basanta Gogoi, Dr. Dibya Rajkhowa, Kartik Chandra Dutta, Shankarlal Agarwal, Sarat Hazarika, Phulbar Dehingia, Chandan Phukan, Rajen Buragohain, Indrajit Phukan, Pradeep Khemka, Bikash Dey, Subhash Dehingia, and Ratu Das also attended the meeting.

