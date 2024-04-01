Assam: Srimad Bhagavad Gita recitation ends at Gaurisagar Naamghar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: After the death of Lord Krishna, religion found its place in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. The Bhagavada is the complete embodiment of Lord Krishna. The scripture that illuminates the whole world—the scripture that contains all the principles of the Vedas—is the Srimad Bhagavad. This was stated by Tuwaram Khanikar, a noted educationist, while inaugurating the three-day-long Srimad Bhagavad recitation and explanation and barkhik Borsabah held at Gaurisagar Naamghar from March 28 to March 30.

Addressing the gathering, veteran orator Khanikor emphasised that hearing and reading the Bhagavad makes one think, gains Vaishnava knowledge, and realises the principles. Therefore, it is worthwhile to hear and chant the Bhagavad only if one can find the basic principles of the Bhagavad, which are better than the nectar of heaven. Paban Raj Phukan, noted Namacharyya and Bhagawat interpreters, and Santanu Buragohain Assistant Professor, Bir Lachit Borphukan College Sivasagar, noted Bhagawat interpreters, explained Srimad Bhagavad as it is. The first day programme started with the hoisting of the flag by Binud Borah, president, and Naamghar Parichalana Samiti, followed by the bonti prajjalan and smriti tarpan functions initiated by Bhupen Nath and Kamakshya Baruah, executive president and president, respectively, in the Srimad Bhagavad recitation and explanation managing committee. Therefore, the Sabharam Borah and Nirmali Borah memorial entrance gates were inaugurated by Annada Dutta, former headmistress of SDP Girls High School, Charing. Another entrance gate was inaugurated by Dhiren Hazarika, retired Assistant Engineer, APDCL, Sivasagar. On the concluding day, naam prasanga, Kirtan Path, diha naam, a demonstration of gayan bayan was held. On the night, a local artist performed Barahor Medini Uddhar Bhaona.

