Assam: Stage set for dispatch of paddy seedlings from Darrang to Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The stage is all set for dispatching late-variety paddy seedlings from Darrang to the flood-affected marginal farmers of Sivasagar district.

Harvesting of seedlings grown on nearly 100 bighas of land at Baneikuchi village under Sarabari Agriculture Circle in Sipajhar LAC has been underway since Tuesday. More than a dozen local farmers are engaged in the harvest under the supervision of office-bearers of the local FPC, Duster, the BJP Kisan Mor-cha and a prominent agri-entrepreneur. The initiative is the brainchild of Sanjay Kumar Agarwalla, a prominent businessman and social worker. With support from Duster FPC and the local community, he had sown high-yielding, late-variety paddy seeds on nearly 100 bighas in the first week of August.

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