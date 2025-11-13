Assam State Election Commissioner (SEC) takes stock of SKAC poll preparations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Assam State Election Commissioner (SEC) Ranjan Sharma during his 2-day visit to Upper Assam attended a meeting held at the Tinsukia District Commissioner's office on Wednesday and took stock of the preparations for the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) election in the district. The meeting was attended by State Election Commission Secretary Gitartha Barua, District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, Senior Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Mrinmay Das, Election Officer Mayurak Dutta, and other officials. The Election Commissioner while expressing satisfaction over the preparedness said that in small elections like this, the people were more sincerely involved. He emphasized on being completely free and fair and recommended deletion of the names of those who died and relocated from the voter list.

