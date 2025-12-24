Assam State Power workers’ Union hold six-hour hunger strike in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Power employees under the banner of the Assam State Power Workers’ Union observed a six-hour hunger strike at the Bongaigaon Electrical Circle on Tuesday, demanding resolution of a 12-point charter of demands. The protest was held on the call of the union’s central committee and saw nearly 100 percent participation of electricity workers.

The union alleged serious irregularities in promotions by the Human Resources Department of APDCL, claiming arbitrary promotions and subsequent cancellations due to departmental lapses. Workers also raised issues such as the absence of proper service regulations for third and fourth grade employees, lack of cashless medical facilities, and delay in pay revision.

Addressing the gathering, the union’s General Secretary Amit Kar urged the management to resolve workers’ issues through dialogue, warning of intensified democratic agitation if talks are not initiated soon.

