Assam: STEM education workshop held at Bokial High School in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Adaylong workshop on the Centrally-sponsored PMSHRI school scheme, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) was organized by Robotech Pvt.Ltd. at the PMSHRI Bokial High School here. The event aimed to promote advanced education techniques and technologies among local schools.

The workshop was coordinated by Ujjal Gogoi of Robotech Pvt. Ltd. while Robotics Trainer Kaushik Saikia and Senior Robotics Trainer cum Sales Manager Shimpi Amphi led the sessions, overseeing the event and providing in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience to the participants.

The participants included the Principal In-charge and teachers of PMSHRI Bokial High School along with teachers from PMSHRI Kacharihat High School. They had the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technology and explore its applications in educational settings. The event was a significant step towards integrating modern educational practices and technologies into the local school curriculum, fostering an environment of innovation and learning.

Also Read: Digital access and safety is must to enhance STEM (sentinelassam.com)