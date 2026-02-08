Assam: Stem Lab inaugurated in Demow Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Lab was inaugurated under the Oil Jigyasa Project at Demow Higher Secondary School on Friday. Nayana Madhu Dutta, Chief Manager - Public Affairs (CSR), Oil India Limited and Joint Secretary, OIRDS; Arijit Pritam Sharma, Senior Manager, HR, Moran; Shatabdi Mahanta, Manager - Public Affairs (CSR), Oil India Limited and Co-opted Member, OIRDS; Naranath Gohain, Block Elementary Education Officer, Demow; Bokul Dutta, Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School; Anjumoni Gogoi, SMDC President; Ghana Kanta Gogoi, Retired Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School; Arup Dutta, Retired Science Teacher; and other dignitaries were present. The ceremonial lamp was jointly lit.

Bokul Dutta, Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, delivered the welcome address and expressed gratitude for the establishment of the lab under the Oil Jigyasa initiative. Nirmali Borah, a teacher at Demow Higher Secondary School, anchored the programme. Nayana Madhu Dutta, Chief Manager - Public Affairs (CSR), Oil India Limited and Joint Secretary, OIRDS, delivered her speech. Naranath Gohain, Block Elementary Education Officer, Demow, and Ghana Kanta Gogoi, Retired Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, also spoke on the occasion.

Also Read: Building Assam’s future through STEM-centric higher education reform