Assam: Stench of post-flood garbage plagues Nazira; residents fear disease outbreak

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: More than a month after the devastating flood of July 19 wreaked havoc on normal life in Nazira, large quantities of post-flood garbage and debris remain uncleared in several parts of the town and surrounding areas. The accumulation of waste has created a foul-smelling and unhygienic environment, leaving residents worried about the possible spread of diseases.

After the floodwaters receded, decomposed materials, remains of dead animals, mud and other waste were left behind at various locations. The stench emanating from accumulated garbage has made life difficult for residents and pedestrians, many of whom are reportedly forced to cover their noses and mouths while passing through affected areas.

Residents have particularly complained about garbage piling up in residential areas, along roadsides, drains, and other places severely affected by the flood. Near the Bartal railway crossing on the outskirts of Nazira town, garbage lying beside the main road for a prolonged period has reportedly caused severe inconvenience to people living in the area because of the foul odour.

Residents fear that rainfall could further worsen the situation. They apprehend that rainwater may intensify the stench and increase the breeding of flies, mosquitoes, and other disease-carrying insects.

Another major concern has been raised along the Dhodar Ali road near the Dikhow bridge in Nazira town. The area has reportedly turned into a dumping ground for flood-damaged household belongings, including mattresses, quilts, clothes, furniture, and other materials discarded by residents after the devastating Dikhow flood. The foul smell from the accumulated waste has added to the suffering of people in the locality.

Although a special post-flood cleanliness and sanitation drive is considered necessary, sections of the public have expressed dissatisfaction over what they perceive as inadequate administrative action. People who have already lost homes and livelihoods in the disaster are now being forced to live amid an increasingly polluted and unhygienic environment.

The local people have urged the Nazira administration to immediately remove all post-flood garbage and debris, clean drains and sewage channels, and undertake necessary disinfection measures in the affected areas.

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