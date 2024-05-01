Assam: STF Operation in Guwahati Leads to Arrest of Two Suspected Drug Peddlers

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) has acted decisively against illicit drug activities collaborating with officials from the Hatigaon Police Station. A targeted operation was then orchestrated which resulted in the arrest of two individuals suspected of drug peddling.

Their actions were prompted by reliable intelligence and the operation quickly began. It terminated in a raid in the Dakhingaon area of Guwahati Assam. During this raid authorities took into custody Babidul Haque (26) and Nur Mohammad (24). These individuals originated from Barpeta district, but lived in Hatigaon. It was there they allegedly directed their illicit trade.

The suspects were found carrying roughly 12.5 grams of heroin. The drugs were skillfully hidden within a soapbox. Indeed authorities also confiscated a significant sum of cash from these suspected peddlers. This cash equaled a sum of Rs 30200. This wealth indicates potential profits from illegal activities.

Authorities confiscated two mobile phones and motorcycle. The motorcycle is believed to have been instrumental in their operations. The phones were also seized. Law enforcement executed this seizure. The confiscation is based on the presumption that these items aided illegal activities.

The arrest of Haque and Mohammad has brought attention to the persistent problem of drug trafficking. This problem is not confined to Guwahati region but extends to the wider Assam community. The trade in illicit drugs is a threat to public safety. It also undermines the social harmony and economic equilibrium of the region.

Investigation is currently underway to scrutinize the operations of the arrested individuals. The objective is to unearth any ties to larger drug operations. Authorities are striving diligently to uncover more details. The aim extends to identifying any accomplices engaged in the illegal drug trade. The STF is cooperating with local law enforcement agencies. This cooperation highlights the dedication to combating drug trafficking. It also underscores efforts to protect the safety and welfare of Assam's citizens.