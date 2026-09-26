Assam: Stray horse killed in Mukalmua, spark safety fears

A correspondent

NALBARI: Three apparently ownerless horses have been roaming around Mukalmua and its adjoining areas for the past several days, raising concerns about road safety and animal welfare.

The situation took a tragic turn on Thursday night when one of the horses was reportedly hit by a vehicle and died. The incident has triggered concern among local residents and renewed questions regarding owners' responsibility towards domestic animals.

According to local residents, some owners allegedly abandon horses and other domestic animals when they are no longer able to provide adequate food, care, or medical attention. Such abandonment not only leaves the animals vulnerable but also creates risks for motorists and pedestrians when the animals wander onto busy roads.

Following the death of one horse, concerns have intensified over the safety of the two remaining horses. Residents fear that the animals could meet a similar fate, especially at night when visibility is reduced and horses may suddenly enter the path of moving vehicles.

Local residents have urged the administration, Animal Husbandry authorities, and animal welfare organisations to intervene and ensure that the remaining horses are safely rescued and provided with proper shelter, food, and veterinary care.

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