Assam: Successful Raid by Biswanath District Police; Two Drug Peddlers Arrested with Seized Motorcycle and Drugs

BISWANATH: A Biswanath district police team made impressive strides against unlawful acts. Their Superintendent, Shubhashish Baruah, led the successful bust. They caught two drug traffickers and confiscated a sizable haul of drugs and a Pulsar motorcycle. The team continues to excellently tackle offenses in their district.
The police set a trap in Gereki. They acted on a tip and caught Saiful Islam and Saiful Haq. These two are from Chatia Palshani village. They'd ridden a bike from Balipara to Biswanath, planning to sell their drugs. But instead, they walked right into the police trap at The Samebarti.
The police took eleven containers filled with drugs. They also took a motorcycle with the number AS12 AG1613. This shows how good our police are at stopping drug dealers in our community.
Two culprits, Saiful Islam and Saiful Haq were arrested by police and then the Sootea police questioned them. They found out these guys have been selling drugs in Sootea for a long time. This has made the drug problem in our region much worse.
The local folks breathed a sigh of benefit from the successful operation. They experienced the harsh reality of drug dealing for many years. Law enforcement teamed up with the community, leading to the operation's triumph. This united effort underlined the crucial role everyone plays in keeping the region safe. The community heaped thanks on the cops who held nothing back to stop crimes and make the place safer for all.
