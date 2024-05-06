Assam: Supreme Court Overturns NGT Order, Halts Clearing Activities for Greenfield Airport in Silchar

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court has made a landmark ruling. It intervened to address environmental concerns. Concerns were surrounding the proposed construction of greenfield airport at Doolo Tea Estate Silchar, Assam. The Court reversed a previous order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT had dismissed plea challenging the clearing of land for the airport project.

There was grave concern expressed by Chief Justice of India (CJI). The concern was over the violation of environmental norms due to extensive clearance activities. This was done without obtaining proper environmental clearance (EC). DY Chandrachud leading the bench, expressed this.

Notification of 2006 that stated the mandatory adherence to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was emphasized by the Court. The Court stated that breaching this particular notification should not happen. CJI Chandrachud underscored the significance of compliance with legal provisions. He underscored this while pointing out that decisions regarding the location of airports may be policy matters. However adhering to prescribed environmental norms is a must.

The plea which the NGT had dismissed on March 25, came under the Supreme Court's review. This situation prompted CJI Chandrachud to propose maintaining the status quo. He suggested this should continue until an EC report could be accessed. Conversely Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta expressed opposition. He argued against the Court stepping in and accused the petitioners of delivering misleading narratives.

Nevertheless, the Court remained resolute. They decided to impede any further actions until an EIA report becomes available. This determination stemmed from concerns advocate Prashant Bhushan raised. He was particularly worried about false statements submitted in affidavits. The Court reached a conclusion on this matter. They determined the removal of around 41 lakh shrubs at the site violated EIA notification.

Moving forward the Court directed that upon receiving the clearance report, Assam authorities could pursue the application for work commencement. However CJI warned against certain activities. Construction efforts that violate the EIA Notification would not be tolerated. The concerns primarily involve the building of workers' residences.

The intervention by Supreme Court highlights the judiciary's dedication. This dedication is to uphold environmental laws. It also includes ensuring the practices of sustainable development. The decision blazes a trail. It is a trail for stricter compliance with environmental rules. Large-scale infrastructure projects across country should note this.