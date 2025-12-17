Assam: ‘Suroxito Xaishob, Sonali Axom’ programme launched at Kokrajhar University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The district-level launch of ‘Suroxito Xaishob, Sonali Axom,’ a 90-day district campaign on child protection, was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of Kokrajhar University. The campaign seeks to build sustained awareness and preventive action against key child protection concerns including child marriage, child trafficking, child labour, substance abuse, sexual offences against children and illegal adoption, while promoting legal safeguards and non-institutional care mechanisms for child care and protection. The programme was organized by the District Child Protection unit under the department of Women and Child Development, Kokrajhar. Himangshu Kalita, Assistant Commissioner, Kokrajhar, attended the programme along with Jintu Phukan, District Social Welfare Officer, Ratan Jhankar Borgayary, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar, Nilu Kumar Brahma, i/c Joint Director, Directorate of Health Services, Satyaban Brahma, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Kokrajhar, and Udangshri Basumatary, Clinical Psychologist under the District Mental Health Programme, among others.

It was informed that the 90-day campaign would be implemented across Kokrajhar district through coordinated community and student dialogues, school-based awareness programmes, capacity-building initiatives for teachers, police personnel and frontline workers, and engagement of youth platforms such as NSS, NCC, and NYK. The campaign will also include faith-based outreach, partnerships with civil society and academic institutions, cultural and creative interventions, awareness rallies, digital safety initiatives, and child helpline promotion, among others.

