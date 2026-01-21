Assam: Suspected street dog killing racket busted in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a chilling late-night development that has sent shockwaves across the town, night patrol teams intercepted a suspicious vehicle during routine patrolling in the early hours of Tuesday, exposing what officials fear could be a well-planned and sinister operation linked to the mysterious disappearance of street dogs in Dibrugarh. According to police sources, at around 2:00 am on Tuesday a vehicle bearing registration number AS02Z5386 was spotted moving in an unusual and suspicious manner within town limits. Sensing foul play, the patrol team discreetly followed the vehicle before intercepting and detaining it. During the operation, three individuals were apprehended, identified as Syongkiri Rongphar (27 years), Waisong Rongpi (28 years), and Sensen Hamse (21 years). All are residents of Karbi Anglong. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 15 jute rice bags, ropes, biscuits, and three mobile handsets, all of which were immediately seized by the police.

What has raised serious alarm and public outrage is the disturbing context surrounding the seizure. For the past several months, residents of Dibrugarh have been reporting unexplained disappearances of street dogs, with animal lovers and local organizations repeatedly expressing fears of organized cruelty, illegal trafficking, or mass killings. The recovery of ropes and jute bags during a midnight operation has deepened suspicions, prompting investigators to explore whether the detained individuals are connected to a larger, organized network targeting stray animals under the cover of darkness.

Senior police officials stated that intensive interrogation was underway, and that the seized mobile phones were being examined for call records, location data, and possible links to similar incidents in other areas. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of inter-district coordination behind the alleged activities.

Also Read: Guwahati: Gang of 3 held for stealing dogs in city