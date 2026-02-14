Assam: Tea garden youth dies in custody; unrest in Doloo

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The mysterious custodial death of a youth from a tea garden sparked massive unrest in the Doloo area, leading to a thana gherao and sloganeering by local residents. The 15-hour-long demonstration was called off only after the administration issued a written assurance promising a thorough investigation and justice.

Rahesh Mirda, a local tea garden labour union leader, was arrested on February 9 in connection with a case related to an unpaid electricity bill dating back to 2018. He was sent to Silchar Central Jail following a court order. However, when his family went to meet him, jail officials allegedly refused entry, stating that Mirda was unwell and receiving a saline drip. The following day, the family was informed that he had died. Suspecting foul play, the distraught family initially refused to accept the body. News of the young leader’s death triggered tension among garden workers, who took to the streets on Thursday night demanding answers.

Local Congress MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar said the authorities must explain the reasons behind the death of a youth who was reportedly in good health. He also demanded that the administration provide full support to the bereaved family.

Also Read: Assam: Fire guts Numaligarh tea garden worker’s house in Bokakhat