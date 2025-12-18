Assam Tea Tribal Women Association (ATTWA) blames State Government for Anjaw tragedy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Assam Tea Tribal Women Association (ATTWA) central and Tinsukia district committees blamed the State Government for the road accident in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh that left 20 workers of Gelapukhuri TE dead. They urged the State Government to work out a comprehensive roadmap for a sustainable tea industry.

In a press meet at Tinsukia Press Club on Tuesday evening, Jyoti Kushal Das, General Secretary of ATTWA central committee, contended that large scale compulsive exodus of male members of the gardens in search of jobs began 10 years ago after the government in collusion with garden management started leasing out garden areas for industrial and hospitality purposes. Das said that it resulted in curtailing of the non-contractual work force forcing them to move outside for manual employment even as the government assured the workers of suitable employment once the industries were made operational.

Contrary to government's assurance, Das said that the Plastic Park which was established following eviction and acquisition of 1100 bighas of plantation land in Gelapukhuri TE almost a decade back was yet to see any desirable result, let alone any employment. Besides this unsuccessful venture, the government recently acquired another 300 bighas of plantation land in the same tea estate for establishment of Skill University, she said, adding further that over the years, the number of contractual workers has outnumbered the permanent employees.

With an uncertain future looming large over the livelihoods of these people, they were forced to leave the garden for alternative employment. Das said that similar unfortunate incidents might occur in other gardens in future unless the government and garden management take necessary steps to rejuvenate the garden instead of leasing out the garden properties.

Among others present in the press meet were Kalyani Kharia and Ahaliya Nayak, Tinsukia district committee President and Secretary respectively, Bornali Pradhan and Junali Kurmi, Organizing Secretary and organizing member of ATTWA central committee.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister with a charter of demands, the ATTWA demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 10 lakh to the sole survivor, stopping of evictions of plantation workers, announcement of a Rs 10,000-crore package for revival of the tea industry and research on the causes of decline in tea production. The ATTWA also demanded a ban on ferrying of people in goods-carrying vehicles.

Meanwhile, a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tinsukia Mayank Kumar has been formed to probe the accident.

