Assam Tea Tribe Voters Welcome Welfare Schemes but ST Status Demand Remains

Dibrugarh — widely known as the Tea City of India — is home to a large voter base from the tea tribe community, a constituency that carries considerable electoral weight in every assembly election.

Many workers like Rita say they have noticed a tangible difference under the current government.

"I'm happy to get all the welfare schemes, like 'Eti Koli Duti Paat', from the government. We are happy to see that the current government thinks for us," Rita said. She also welcomed the recent hike in daily wages to Rs 280. "We thank the Assam Government for such moves," she added.

Anita Tanti, another tea plucker, echoed the positive sentiment but urged the government to go further. She called for the beneficiary list of the Orunodoi scheme to be expanded to cover more women who are yet to be included. "Our socio-economic condition has developed a lot compared to previous years," she said.