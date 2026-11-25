A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Junior College Teachers and Employees Association held an important representatives’ meeting on Tuesday at NEF College, Saukuchi, Lokhra, Guwahati, under the presidency of Dr Bidur Kumar Baruah. The meeting finalised the memorandum and questionnaire to be submitted to the 8th Pay Commission and strongly raised the demand for upgrading the pay scale of lecturers from Pay Band-III to Pay Band-IV.

The association alleged that junior college teachers had faced serious discrimination under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Keeping this in view, several demands concerning the salary, service conditions, and welfare of teachers and employees were discussed and incorporated into the memorandum.

The major demands include free medical facilities, including OPD services, earned leave and other leave benefits available to government employees, annual increments, an increase in house rent allowance, salaries at par with Central Government employees, and payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) at the same rate as the Centre. The meeting also demanded unconditional promotion for in-charge principals and tutors, early filling up of vacant posts, speedy completion of the process for appointing permanent principals, reforms in the examination system, discontinuation of the concept of Lead Colleges, release of annual grants, and subject-wise recruitment of teachers.