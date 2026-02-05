Assam: Tezpur observes World Cancer Day 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur Cancer Centre, Sonitpur, in collaboration with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) and the District NCD Cell, Sonitpur, observed World Cancer Day 2026 on Wednesday with a series of impactful activities aimed at raising awareness, promoting early detection, and reinforcing the vision of a ‘Healthy Assam, Cancer-Free Assam.’

The daylong programme began with a Walkathon, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, students, and local residents. The walkathon was formally flagged off by Dr Tilak Bhattacharya, District Nodal Officer (DNO), IDSP, symbolizing the collective commitment towards cancer prevention and healthy living. The event highlighted the importance of regular physical activity as a key preventive measure against non-communicable diseases, including cancer.

Following the walkathon, participants took part in a yoga session, underscoring the role of a balanced lifestyle, mental well-being, and stress management in preventing chronic illnesses.

A major highlight of the observance was a technical session held at the Tezpur Cancer Centre, where Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Senior Oncologist and Medical Superintendent, delivered an in-depth presentation on cervical cancer. Stressing the need for awareness and timely intervention, Dr Gupta said that early screening and vaccination remained the most effective tools in preventing cervical cancer and called for breaking the social silence surrounding women’s health issues.

Several dignitaries addressed the gathering and outlined a comprehensive roadmap for cancer control in Sonitpur district. The Sub-Divisional Medical & Health Officer (SDMHO) emphasized the importance of shifting from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. The District Programme Coordinator (DPC), Sonitpur, highlighted the prevalence of region-specific cancers and pointed out how lifestyle habits such as tobacco consumption and unhealthy diets significantly contribute to cancer incidence. The Block Programme Manager (BPM) spoke on strengthening grassroots outreach to ensure that awareness and preventive messages reach every section of society.

Adding a cultural dimension to the awareness campaign, students of Tezpur University staged a street play highlighting myths and facts related to cervical cancer and HPV vaccination, stressing the importance of timely vaccination and screening.

