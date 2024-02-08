Assam: Tezpur Univarsity organized a mega programme on Nasha Mukt Bharat

Tezpur: Tezpur University on Wednesday organized a mega programme on Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug Free India Campaign) at the KBR auditorium of the University. Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs attended the programme as chief guest and delivered a compelling address on the transformative initiative “Nasha Mukt Bharat” on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the need of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and its nationwide campaign aiming at eradicating the scourge of substance abuse among youths.

During the address, Kishore emphasized that the government is facilitating several schemes for various stakeholders including the youth to build a Viksit & Aatmanirbhar Bharat. However, all such efforts will go in vain, if youth does not stay away from substance abuse (Nasha). “Many youth are consumed by these drugs and spoil their youth. The first time whenever it is offered, the temptation should be rejected,” the Minister advised the youth.

The Minister, who is looking after the Housing and Urban Affairs also assured the University regarding grant of financial assistance for developing a Sewerage Treatment Plant on the campus. “I am instructing NBCC (a Government of India Civil Engineering Enterprise) to execute the proposal,” the Minister said.

Addressing the students, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University said that young people are always into experimenting and exploring new things and substance use is one such thing the young people are curious about. Prof. Singh advocated for creating a favourable and proactive environment for youth where they can channelize their energy constructively towards nation building.

Before the event, the Minister also offered floral tributes to Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar on her Jayanti at Bordoichila Women’s Hostel. The event witnessed participation of a large number of National Service Scheme, TU volunteers, students, faculty and staff members of the University. Dr. Amiya Kumar Das Programme Coordinator, NSS, TU and Dr. Apurba Saha, Programme Officer, NSS, TU shared the dais with the dignitaries.

Also Read:Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attends 9th Mising Youth Festival at Kareng Chapori in Dhemaji district

Also Watch: