Assam: Three-day-long midterm session of AJYCP concluded at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The three-day-long midterm session of the central body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) was concluded on Sunday at Nagaon.

The session began on August 30 and was attended by over a thousand delegates from 30 districts of the state. The last meeting of the “midterm” session was held on Sunday at the Nagaon district library auditorium, followed by a “delegates meet” at the same venue.

The meeting was presided over by the state president of the youth’s organization, Palash Changmai. The general secretary of the organization, Ratul Borgohain, briefed up the objectives of the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders of the organization extensively discussed various burning issues of the state, including the current situation in the state, and adopted several resolutions, including the demand for a new land law in Assam, the need for a separate state for the indigenous people of Assam, and the demand for a minimum support price for tea leaves produced by small tea growers.

Besides, the organization also urged the government to take immediate action to address the flood problem in Assam and to provide relief to the affected people. The organization appealed to the government to take immediate action to address the problem of illegal immigration in the state too.

Other resolutions adopted by the meeting include the demand for the government to repair the main roads in Assam, the demand for the government to establish an IIM in Nagaon, and the demand for the government to take action to protect the language and culture of the indigenous people of Assam.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a cultural procession was taken out throughout the small town where various ethnic indigenous cultural groups participated by showcasing their respective cultural heritage and identities.

Noted Assamese singers Deeplina Deka and Krishna Moni Nath took part.

The Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, Swapnanil Deka, ceremonially flagged off the cultural procession at Nagaon Nehrubali Field.

