Assam: Timber Smuggler Shot Dead in Raimana National Park, Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A timber smuggler was shot dead by forest guards inside Raimana National Park, Kokrajhar, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The body of the slain smuggler, which was recovered from the Saralpara tourist spot area of Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, was identified as Phunkha Basumatary (29 years), son of Nimal Basumatary of village 2 No. Mwinaguri.

Sources from the concerned department said that the deceased had been missing since approximately 3 pm on July 28, and according to his relatives, he had gone to the forest inside Raimana National Park for cutting trees. Sources said that Phungkha and his companions were intercepted by forest guards from the Athiabari Forest Outpost. He was subsequently shot after they tried to attack the guards with sharp weapons.

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