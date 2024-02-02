Assam: Tinsukia fire incident that devastated as many as 16 shops evokes mixed reactions

TINSUKIA: The recent Tinsukia New Market fire that devastated as many as 16 shops due to alleged inapt handling of the situation by the State Fire Services evoked reactions among the trader organisations over the action and remarks by the concerned authorities and local minister. While the local administration sealed the area for unspecified period, the Minister made some superficial statements in front of the media which yielded no instant relief to the affected shopkeepers.

Though lapses on the part of State Fire Service are often been alleged during fire incidents, the devastating fire at New Market on Sunday night explicitly indicated negligence of Fire Service department as water pump did not work. The traders expected that the district administration would initiate a departmental action against erring staff of Fire Service after being directly accused by traders in front of the media and the minister as cautionary steps to avoid future recurrence of such incident but no such was action was officially notified, said a victim while the administration promptly sealed the lane leaving the traders of unaffected shops high and dry. Interestingly when the traders accused fire service personnel for their negligence to the local minister Sanjoy Kishan during his visit to the fire site next day, the minister ridiculed media persons by saying that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister for better fire fighting equipment in next cabinet meeting.

