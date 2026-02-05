Assam: Tinsukia gears up for Assembly polls with EVM awareness drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a proactive step ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, the District Election Office, Tinsukia, will roll out a district-wide awareness campaign on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) starting February 5. This was informed through a press communique on Wednesday.

The initiative, guided by the Election Commission of India and coordinated by the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, aims to familiarize voters with the voting process and ensure transparency and confidence in the electoral system.

The campaign will be conducted through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs), which will reach public spaces including markets, fairs, theatres, and polling stations across Tinsukia district.

EVM Demonstration Centres will be set up at the Office of the District Election Officer, Tinsukia, as well as at co-district commissioner offices in Sadiya, Margherita, Doomdooma, Digboi, and Makum. Authorized officers and officials have been engaged to oversee the smooth conduct of training and demonstrations.

In a move to ensure full transparency, recognized political parties in the district have been invited to witness the awareness activities, while all demonstrations will strictly follow Election Commission guidelines covering EVM/VVPAT transportation, storage, and security.

A senior election official stated, "Training and awareness among voters is a critical step to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. Our focus is on enabling every voter to confidently cast their vote using EVMs and VVPATs."

After the awareness campaign, all EVMs will be securely stored at the temporary warehouse in the AMTRON Building, Office of the District Commissioner, Tinsukia, under tight surveillance and security protocols.

The District Election Office emphasized that the campaign was not just a technical exercise but a key democratic initiative to build voter trust and participation ahead of the assembly election.

