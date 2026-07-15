Assam to Distribute Cheques to Over 1 Lakh Lakhpati Baideu Beneficiaries in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major step towards women's empowerment and economic self-reliance, the Assam Government is set to distribute financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to beneficiaries in the remaining three Assembly constituencies of Nagaon district-Dhing, Rupahihat, and Samaguri.

A large-scale programme has been planned for July 20 and 21, during which more than 1,01,716 women beneficiaries from the three constituencies are expected to receive cheques under the flagship scheme aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and financial independence among women.

Also Read: MMUA to continue until every beneficiary becomes a ‘Lakhpati Baideu’