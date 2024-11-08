Assam to Host Life Certificate Camps for Pensioners at 25 Locations as Part of Nationwide Campaign

GUWAHATI: The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has started the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 across November 2024.

The exercise aims at simplification of the submission of life certificates by pensioners, facilitated through Face Authentication technology with Aadhaar on Android phones.

Till date, these certificates were obtainable from Pension Disbursing Authorities only through a personal visit. It was really a great obstacle for the elderly persons. Now, the DoPPW has introduced the Digital Life Certificate, or Jeevan Pramaan, since 2014, and in 2021, Face Authentication to eliminate the need of biometric devices.

Based on the campaigns of last year, it will cover 800 sites across India this year as compared to 100 in 2023.

The campaign has several partners, which include banks, the India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners' Associations, UIDAI, and several ministries of the government. Special camps have been arranged for digital submission. In addition to that, home visits are arranged specifically for pensioners who are either senior citizens or are physically challenged.

The DoPPW will have social media enlightenment, while progress on the DLC Portal will be updated upon completion.

25 towns and cities in Assam will undertake the DLC camps. These include Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Tinsukia, and Nalbari.

In Guwahati, camps will be undertaken in some of the SBI branches like Maligaon, Dispur, and New Guwahati. On November 11, 2024, the Under Secretary, DoPPW, Shri Dilip Kumar Sahu will visit the Guwahati camp to facilitate face authentication among pensioners.

In Nalbari, IPPB will set up camps in more than 200 branch post offices where Shri Sahu will visit on 12 November, 2024. UIDAI will also be present to provide Aadhaar update and technical help for DLC generation.