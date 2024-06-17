Assam: Torrential rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls at Bajali in Pathsala

PATHSALA: Due to incessant rain, several parts of Bajali is under rain water and numerous large trees have been uprooted. Jinaram road connecting Sarthebari at Titka village in Pathsala town has been particularly affected, leading to significant disruptions in vehicular traffic.

The torrential downpour has caused the uprooting of several large trees, blocking major roadways and hindering movement of vehicles in the area. This has created inconvenience for commuters and residents alike. The impact of the heavy rains has extended to the electricity infrastructure, causing disruptions in power supply across affected areas. Snapped electricity lines have added to the challenges faced by the local populace, exacerbating the situation amidst the ongoing inclement weather. Local authorities and emergency services were actively engaged in clearing the roads and restoring essential services till the filing of this report.

Also Read: Assam: IMD sounds ‘Red Alert’, rainfall warning till June 20 (sentinelassam.com)