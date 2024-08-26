Assam: Trade union leaders pay tribute to Girish Barpatra Gohain at Doomdooma

OUR CORRESONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS), Doomdooma Branch organized a tribute-paying ceremony of leading trade union leader Girish Barpatra Gohain at the Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) Bhawan on Saturday.

In the beginning, former Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha (TZXX) President Arjun Barua and ACKS vice president Biren Adhyapak jointly lit the ceremonial lamp in front of his portrait. The meeting was presided over by ACKS Doomdooma Branch president Umananda Dutta and was inaugurated by former TZXX president Arjun Barua.

Attending the function as distinguished guest senior journalist Amulya Khataniar spoke elaborately on the life and achievements of late Barpatra Gohain and said how tea employees were deprived of their rights for non-execution of different provisions of the Plantation Labour Act.

The event was attended by the ACKS central general secretary, Rishabh Kalita, as the chief guest. The event was moderated by the central and branch secretary of ACKS, Hitendra Barua. The programme was also attended by the Secretary, DSSXX Deben Deka, its office bearers, members, and representatives of different units of ACKS.

