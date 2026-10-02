Assam: Traditional Pottery Thrives in Nalbari Ahead of Durga Puja Festivities

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: With the much-awaited Sharadiya Durga Puja approaching, traditional potters across Nalbari district are working tirelessly to meet the seasonal demand for clay products. Braving the intense heat, artisans are spending long hours shaping and preparing idols and a wide range of earthen items associated with the festive season.

More than 500 families belonging to the Hira community in villages such as Chariya, Kumarikata, Hirapara, and Kulbil are currently engaged in pottery and idol-making activities. The traditional craft provides an important source of livelihood for these families, particularly during major festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali.

The preparations traditionally begin around Vishwakarma Puja, after which artisans intensify their work ahead of the major festive season. This year too, families have started producing large quantities of clay products, hoping to earn a reasonable income from the increased demand during Durga Puja.

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