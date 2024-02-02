Assam: Tragedy Strikes Manas National Park; Woman Fatally Attacked by Elephant While Collecting Firewood

BIJNI: In a heart-wrenching incident at the Panbari under Chourang No 1 range of Manas National Park, tragedy struck as 31-year-old Jonali Kalita lost her life to a sudden elephant attack. Jonali, the wife of Diganta Kalita, had ventured into the park with her husband to collect firewood when the fatal encounter occurred.

The serene surroundings of Manas National Park, known for its rich biodiversity, turned into a site of sorrow as the couple's routine activity took a tragic turn. As they were engrossed in gathering firewood, an elephant approached from behind, catching Jonali by surprise. The swift and unforeseen attack resulted in her untimely demise.

Following the incident, the forest department officials and local residents swiftly mobilized to recover Jonali's lifeless body. The tragedy unfolded in the Chourang No 1 range, where the couple had innocently entered the habitat shared by wildlife, unaware of the impending danger.

After the recovery mission, the authorities transported Jonali Kalita's remains to the Panbari police station. The grieving community now grapples with the loss of a beloved member, whose life was abruptly cut short amidst the tranquility of the national park.

The incident underscores the importance of wildlife awareness and safety protocols, especially in areas where human activities intersect with natural habitats. Authorities are urged to reinforce measures that ensure the coexistence of local communities and the diverse wildlife inhabiting the national park.

Elephant-human conflicts are not uncommon in regions where both species share living spaces, and tragedies like this serve as poignant reminders of the need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate such encounters. As condolences pour in for Jonali Kalita, the incident prompts reflection on balancing conservation efforts with the safety of those who live close to wildlife habitats.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, now bears witness to the somber consequences of a routine endeavor turned tragic. The incident serves as a call to action for enhanced community education, proactive safety measures, and a collaborative approach to harmonize the coexistence of humans and wildlife in such ecologically sensitive zones.