Assam: Tragic Death in Assam: Woman Fatally Hit by Dumper Carrying Illegally Mined Sand

ASSAM: A morning walk turned fatal for a woman after she was hit by a speeding truck loaded with illegally mined sand in Assam’s Mariani on Tuesday morning. The victim identified as Mallika Gogoi Duara lost her life in the tragic incident in Selenghat area.



A dump truck with number plate AS04 BC 6286, registered in the name of businessman Shyamanta Gogoi hit Duarah and he fled. The vehicle was later seized by local authorities. Bystanders immediately rushed Duarah to a nearby hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The incident focused on rampant illegal sand smuggling in the Selenghat-Tengabari area and as the locals raised concerns over the matter due to lack of action by law enforcement agencies and the forest department.



Illegal sand mining has been an ever growing problem in various parts of Assam, often causing environmental damage, as unfortunately demonstrated in this case and endangering public safety in Such unchecked activities not only destroy the local ecosystem but also pose a serious threat to the inhabitants.



The indifference in dealing with these illegal practices is fueling frustration among residents who are demanding strict enforcement and immediate action from the authorities. The incident has renewed demands for more stringent measures against illegal sand mining activities that continue to threaten lives and fragile environment in Assam.



Efforts are being made to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and address the widespread issue of illegal sand mining plaguing the region Locals mourn the loss of Mallika Gogoi Duarah and demand steps early to prevent such catastrophic events in the future.