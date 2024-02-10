Assam: Tragic Demise of Jarua Bondihana Police Officer Due to Heart Ailment

BANDIHANA: In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the Bondihana area, Officer-in-charge Yakub Ali of Jarua Bondihana police station met an untimely demise at The Guwahati Nemcare Hospital in the early hours today. The officer had been battling a severe heart ailment in the last few days.

The tragedy unfolded a few days ago when Officer Yakub Ali began experiencing complications related to a heart ailment. Swift action was taken, and he was initially rushed to Bilasipara Hospital. However, in the pursuit of advanced medical intervention, the doctors at Bilasipara Hospital redirected him to Guwahati Nemcare Hospital.

Despite the collective efforts to save him, Officer Yakub Ali ultimately succumbed to his fate, leaving the local community in mourning. The news has left residents of the Bondihana area in deep sorrow, as they come to terms with the sudden loss of a key figure in their community's safety and well-being.

The late officer's residence is reported to be in Mayolapathar, Goalpara district. As news of his passing spreads, tributes pour in for the officer. The Bondihana area, grappling with the loss of Officer Yakub Ali, now faces the challenge of filling the void left by his untimely departure. The police fraternity mourns the loss of a fellow officer, and the community reflects on the impact he had on maintaining law and order in the region.