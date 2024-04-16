Assam: Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Gauripur, Dhubri

GUWAHATI: In a heart-wrenching incident that shook the town of Gauripur, Dhubri, tragedy struck on the National Highway 17 late last night. The serene night turned into a scene of horror as a four-wheeled vehicle met a fatal collision with a large tree, claiming the lives of all four occupants.

Among the victims was a young woman whose identity remains a mystery, adding an additional layer of sorrow to the already somber event. Identified as the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was Sahil Ahmed, who was accompanied by passengers Shahid Khandkar and Noor Amin.

The sequence of events leading to the calamity unfolded as the vehicle, en route from Bongaigaon to Dhubri, suddenly lost control, careening off the road and crashing into the formidable tree. The impact of the collision proved fatal, leaving no survivors among the occupants.

In the aftermath of the devastating accident, authorities swiftly responded to the scene, undertaking the grim task of retrieving the bodies. The lifeless remains were then transported to the Medical College Hospital, where further procedures and efforts for identification are underway.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils associated with reckless driving and the paramount importance of stringent road safety measures. It underscores the need for vigilance and responsible behavior behind the wheel, as well as the imperative of infrastructure improvements to mitigate such tragedies.

As the community grapples with the shock and grief brought about by this unforeseen loss of lives, heartfelt condolences pour in for the families and loved ones of the deceased. In the wake of this tragedy, there is a collective call for renewed efforts towards fostering a culture of safe driving practices and ensuring the well-being of all road users. May the memories of those lost in this tragic accident be honored with a commitment to preventing such incidents in the future.