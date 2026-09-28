Assam: Train-Hit Elephant Dies After Three Weeks in Goalpara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A full grown wild elephant which was knocked down by a train at Rangagora under Goalpara range forest three weeks back succumbed to its injuries on Sunday.

The forest department followed the necessary procedures and cremated it.

On the other hand, on Sunday about at 5pm a youth identified as Gautam Harijon, 32, died on the spot at Agia Singimari village under same range forest while a wild elephant chased and thrashed him when the victim tried to go near the wild pachyderm which was along with its herd near the village jungle.

Both police and Forest department have arrived at the scene and recovered the body. The incidents have casted pall of gloom in the area.

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