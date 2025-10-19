Assam: Trained Home Guard Association of Kokrajhar District Warns of Agitation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Assam Trained Home Guard Association (THGA), Kokrajhar district committee on Saturday came down heavily against the state government for its failure to take necessary action to solve their problems and opposed the move of the government of Assam to appoint 5000 new Home Guards in the state.

In a press meet held at Kokrajhar Press Club, Sudu Ali of the association said there had been over 24,692 Home Guards in Assam who have been being engaged in duty with police, guards of individual and in institutions since long but the Chief Minister failed to take notice of their grievances. He said 10, 500 trained Home Guards had been with the police, 6, 000 are engaged in institutions and government establishments while over 8,000 are living without proper assignment. He said the trained Home Guards were appointed as per Assam Home Guard act, 1947 and amended in 2015, but despite this fact the government of Assam has failed to solve their basic problems as a result of which they have been facing severe hardships to run the family and to ensure security of future of their children.

Ali said the present Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had also failed to solve their genuine demands for which they were compelled to stage sit-in-protest demonstration. He also said instead of solving their problems, the government of Assam had taken a plan to appoint 5,000 Home Guards in Assam which will further compound the existing problems. He said the All-Assam Trained Home Guard Association will oppose the move to appoint 5000 new Home Guards in Assam without any solution of existing problems. He further warned that they will compel to fight with the police if the government fail to bring solution to their problems.

Also Read: Assam: Home Guard Dies in Accident at Flyover Construction Site in Guwahati