Assam: Training on pig and poultry rearing held in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dima Hasao, organized a two-day training programme on ‘Scientific Pig and Poultry Rearing and Health Management for Livelihood Enhancement in Tribal Areas’ on January 20 and 21. The programme aimed to strengthen scientific livestock rearing practices among tribal farmers, rural youth, and extension workers of the district.

The training was conducted with financial support from ICAR–National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and institutional support from ICAR–Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI). The inaugural session was attended by District Veterinary Officer Dr Bhairab Kakoti as chief guest and District Project Manager of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) Kim as guest of honour.

In his welcome address, Dr Ardhendu Chakraborty, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Dima Hasao, highlighted the role of KVK as a frontline extension system of ICAR. He stated that piggery and poultry had strong potential as livelihood options in tribal hill districts due to low investment requirements, quick returns, and steady local demand. He also outlined the objectives of the training, which included scientific housing, balanced feeding, disease prevention, biosecurity measures, and enterprise development.

Addressing the gathering, Kim spoke about ASRLM’s initiatives for livelihood enhancement in Dima Hasao through self-help groups and community-based institutions. She stressed the importance of convergence between KVK, the Veterinary Department, and ASRLM to promote sustainable livestock-based livelihoods, particularly for tribal women and youth.

Chief guest Dr Bhairab Kakoti emphasized the need for continuous training to adopt scientific livestock practices. He appreciated the efforts of KVK Dima Hasao in organizing need-based training programmes and maintaining close contact with farmers through regular field visits and on-site technical support.

Technical sessions were conducted by two resource persons from the Department of Veterinary, who delivered lectures and practical demonstrations on scientific housing systems suitable for hill areas, balanced feeding using locally-available resources, and preventive health care measures to reduce mortality and improve productivity. Special focus was given to One Health principles, rational use of veterinary medicines, and low-cost scientific interventions.

Amarjit Singh, District Development Manager, NABARD, explained various NABARD-supported schemes, credit linkage systems, and financial inclusion measures for piggery and poultry enterprises. He also briefed participants on bankable project preparation, subsidy provisions, and the role of SHGs, Joint Liability Groups, and Farmer Producer Organizations.

An interactive session on digital extension and farmer–scientist linkage was conducted by Rashmita Saikia, Specialist in Agricultural Extension. She demonstrated the use of mobile-based advisory platforms, agricultural applications, and ICT tools for accessing real-time technical advice, weather information, and market updates.

