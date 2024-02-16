Assam: Training on upcoming Lok Sabha elections held at DC’s office in Sonitpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A training programme for newly-recruited master trainers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in five assembly constituencies of Sonitpur district was held at the District Commissioner’s office on Thursday. The day-long training session commenced with a brief presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the presiding officers by Chief Master Trainer Jayanta Bardaloi. The training covered a wide range of topics, including use of EVM machines, use of VVPATs and EVM collection process and policy cooperation of political party agents at polling stations. 94 skilled trainers received training on the operation of EVM machines, the use of VVPATs, and the EVM collection process. They also received guidance on the policy cooperation of political party agents at polling stations, aiming to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 11th Sonitpur Lok Sabha elections.

Attending the training programme Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himashree Khanikar urged the trainees to actively participate with sincerity and remain vigilant during the training session. The trainees will train 6,000 polling officers in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections and prepare them for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and set up 1,100 polling stations in the district. They have taken measures to conduct the elections smoothly.

During the programme District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra emphasized the importance of adhering to all election codes of conduct mandated by the Election Commission to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mishra urged the trainers to remain vigilant against D voters during mock polls and actual polling, advising them to promptly report any law and order concerns to the police to maintain peaceful election proceedings.

