Assam: Tribal organizations welcome CM for eviction drive against illegal encroachers in belt and block

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Morigaon: All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Morigaon District Bodo Students’ Union (MDBSU), Tiwa Yuba Chatra Parishad (TYCP), All Tiwa Protection Committee (ATPC), and Morigaon District Karbi Srudents’ Union (MDKSU) welcomed the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s move to evacuate the lands under tribal belts and blocks that are illegally encroaching by encroachers. The encroachers illegally encroached on the tribes’s belts and blocks and used to live permanently on the lands.

The All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) president Cheniram Maleng, Morigaon District Bodo Students’ Union (MDBSU) president Joy Ch. Bodo, Tiwa Yuba Chatra’s Parishad (TYCP) president Krishna Konwar, have warmly welcomed the Chief Minister of Assam for evicting the encroachers who had been illegally encroaching lands at Kasutoli, Dimaria, and Sunapur. The Tribal organizations also appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam to conduct eviction drives against encroachers who are illegally living with proper documents at another 16 blocks located in Nagaon, Hojai, and Morigaon districts. Moreover, the Tribes organizations appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam to drive out suspected nationals and illegal encroachers from the lands of PGR, VGR, proposed reserve forest (PRF) afforestation and deforestation, and NC under Belts and Blocks immediately. The organizations asked the MLA of Morigaon constituency to take the proper step towards the illegal encroachers.

